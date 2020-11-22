The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker is down to $199.99. This is the version with Alexa built-in that normally sells for as much as $400, so this is the best value today. There's a version without Alexa that normally sells for $350, and it's also down to $200. Obviously the savings aren't as good there, but if you prefer not having Alexa for whatever reason you can go with that speaker, which is also down to a great low price today. Head over to Best Buy where you'll find both of these deals price matched as well.

Lowest price Marshall Stanmore II wireless Alexa smart speaker Get it with or without Alexa built in at this price. $50 better than Prime Day's deal. Easy to set up. Use an app to control music and customize your sound. Connect two Bluetooth devices at once. Can mute Alexa if you don't want her listening. $199.99 $400.00 $200 off See at Amazon

The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows for a low latency connection that doesn't use much power and doesn't get interupted. It even uses the aptX codec for a smoother audio experience and lossless wireless sound. The multi-host functionality of the speaker allows you to connect two different Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them. Of course you don't have to just connect via Bluetooth either. The speaker has an RCA connection and a 3.5mm input so you can connect your favorite pair of headphones if you want.

The advanced components used in the speaker's design help it produce clean and precise audio. That means it can fill up a room, whether that room is large or small. And no matter what volume level you set, the speaker's audio will still sound fantastic. Do more to control the sound, too. Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on the speaker's top panel. You can get the perfect sound based on the room you're in this way, which helps when the acoustics change.

With Alexa built right in, you have even more ways to control this speaker. Connect it to your Wi-Fi and your smart home. You can use this speaker to control your other Alexa-enabled devices. Plus it has LED lights on the front that correspond to Alexa's voice. You can also use the Voice Mute button if you don't want Alexa to hear you.