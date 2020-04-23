If you're a Costco member, you can get the Google Nest Hello video doorbell for just $179.99 with a six month subscription to Nest Aware. This subscription gives you five days of video history, which according to the Nest Aware site would normally cost $30 for six months. Plus, the Nest Hello video doorbell goes for around $200 from most places, including Google, with Best Buy offering the next best price at $190 if you're a Best Buy member. All-in-all that's about $50 worth of savings.

The Nest Home video doorbell monitors your front door and provides video resolution of 1600 x 1200 up to 30 fps. It has night vision functionality, two-way audio so you can talk to whomever is out there, and both noise and echo cancellation. With 24/7 streaming, you can check in at any time, and it saves you a three-hour snapshot history.

The Nest doorbell also has dual-band Wi-Fi. It can connect to the companion app on your phone and send you alerts whenever someone is at the door, whether they ring or not.

Nest Aware is a subscription service that offers some more advanced features for your doorbell. Without the subscription you can check in on your doorbell at any time for real time streaming, but with the subscription it will actually record continuously. It will even store up to five days worth of video history (and you can upgrade up to 30 days if you need it). You can review that video history at any time, too. The subscription saves clips and can show you time lapses and more. You can also take advantage of Nest Cam IQ to see when your doorbell detects a familiar face.

Check out our review of the Nest Hello doorbell where we gave it 5 out of 5 stars and a The Best badge while calling it "the smartest doorbell."