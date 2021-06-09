Ready to build a new security system for your home? Start with the Arlo Pro 2 1-camera system. Use code 6DADSALE399 during checkout to bring this security package down to $99.99 at Newegg. You'll get the Arlo Pro 2 base station and one wire-free security camera. That code takes $20 off the price, and that's off an already discounted price. It was going for as much as $150 in 2020 and has been selling for around $130 at the beginning of April. Similar systems are still going for over $120 at other retailers like Amazon.

The Arlo Pro 2 is a fully wireless security system. The camera uses a rechargeable battery. It can also be easily plugged in if you're using it indoors or let it recharge with a solar panel if you have one. The wireless nature gives you the flexibilty to put this camera basically anywhere. Set it up to watch a spot of interest or buy a bunch of cameras, connect them all the to the base station, and keep an eye on every part of your house from the outside and inside.

The camera records in 1080p video and has a 130-degree angle lens so you don't miss a single detail. It has advanced two-way audio so not only can you hear what's going on, you can also talk through the camera to visitors or to scare away the rabbits eating your vegetables. See what's going on in the dark thanks to night vision, and keep your camera outside without worrying about the weather thanks to an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

If an event is triggered by motion or sound detection, the camera will record activity from three seconds prior to the event. You can also set up activity zones to specifically look for motion or sound and help keep false positives from triggering alerts.

This is a smart camera system that works with plenty of smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.