Earlier this month, Google released Chrome 90 to the stable channel with improved security, AV1 encoder support, and a few other improvements. As spotted by XDA Developers, Google has now detailed some of the key new features and changes that are going to be rolled out with the next big Chrome update in a post on the Chromium Blog.

With Chrome 91, desktop apps will finally gain read-only access to the clipboard. This will make it possible for users to use clipboard keyboard shortcuts such as Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V for attaching files to an email. If you have Chrome 91 beta installed on your desktop, you can try the feature right now by making your way to chrome://flags and enabling the 'Clipboard filenames' flag.

The next stable Chrome release will also bring refreshed form controls to the best Android phones and tablets. The updated form controls will offer better accessibility and touch support, along with improved dark mode support. Google is also making it easier for web developers to try new features with Origin Trials. Google says origin trials will allow developers to "give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community."

Some of the other highlights include a new GravitySensor interface, suggested file name and location for the File System Access API, and cross-origin iframe support for WebOTP API. According to Google's Chrome Platform Status page, Chrome 91 is slated to hit the stable channel on May 25.