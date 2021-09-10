Earlier this year, Google was spotted working on a group sharing feature for Nearby Share that would let you connect to multiple devices at once so you can quickly transfer files. Now, that capability appears to be starting to trickle into some devices with Android 12 beta 5 onboard.

The folks over at XDA Developers have discovered a multi-device sharing support in Nearby Share. The feature allows you to send files to a maximum of four devices. It will automatically display a prompt that asks you to "tap to share with more people" if it detects multiple devices in the proximity with Nearby Share turned on.

However, it looks like you can't transfer files simultaneously. Instead, Nearby Share will send each file immediately one after the other. You can also add more devices to the queue by tapping on any additional users detected, assuming they accept your transfer request.