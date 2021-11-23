What you need to know
- The latest Android version distribution numbers from Google reveal that Android 10 is the most popular Android version.
- Android 10, which was released in 2019, is currently running on 26.5% of all Android devices.
- Android 11 accounts for 24.2% of all devices, while Android 9 Pie is at 18.2%.
Google stopped reporting monthly Android version distribution numbers in November 2018. Since then, the company has been providing a breakdown to developers via Android Studio. The latest distribution numbers released by Google have revealed that 24.2% of Android devices currently run Android 11 (via 9to5Google). However, it isn't the most popular Android version right now.
Android 10, which was released in September 2019, continues to be the most popular Android version. Per the latest distribution numbers, 26.5% of all Android devices still run Android 10. Android 9 Pie's share, on the other hand, stands at 18.2%.
Android 8 Oreo (13.7%) is the fourth most popular Android version, followed by Nougat at 6.3%, Marshmallow at 5.1%, Lollipop at 3.9%, and KitKat at 1.4%. Android 4 Jelly Bean is the least popular Android version, accounting for just 0.4% of all devices.
Unsurprisingly, Android 12 doesn't find a mention in the latest release. Android 12 was officially released last month and is currently available only on a few phones. While Google's best Android phones were the first to make the jump to Android 12, the update is now making its way to Samsung's Galaxy S21 series as well.
Most other OEMs are expected to begin rolling out the stable Android 12 update to their phones starting early next year. However, it could take several months before Android 12 reaches mid-range and budget phones that are currently on Android 11.
