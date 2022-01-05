What you need to know Google is bringing its "digital car key" feature to more Android phones and vehicles.

Google is also making Android Auto more helpful with new features, including the ability for certain apps to be projected onto the car display.

It will also soon be possible to check on the status and lock or unlock your car from your home using Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Along with announcing new features to improve the multi-device experience for Android and Chrome OS users, Google has also detailed several new features and services that will soon help further enhance the driving experience in every car. Google is making it easier to use your Android phone as a car key. Google's Pixel and Samsung's best Android phones already allow users to lock, unlock, and start compatible BMW cars. In the coming months, Google plans to make it possible to use your phone as a car key without even having to take it out.

The feature will be limited to phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. Additionally, you'll be able to securely and remotely share your car key with friends and family. Google says it is working on bringing its digital car keys feature to more Android phones and vehicles later this year. Google's Android Auto is currently available on 150 million cars across the globe, with most leading automobile brands bringing wireless Android Auto support to their latest vehicles. Connecting your phone to your car with Android Auto is also easier than ever, thanks to Fast Pair. While Fast Pair support is currently limited to select BMW and Ford cars, it is expected to expand to more cars in the near future. Even if your car doesn't support wireless Android Auto, you can still enjoy the wireless experience using Motorola's new MA1 wireless adapter and other similar accessories. Starting this summer, Lyft and Kakao Mobility drivers will be able to view and accept rides directly from their car displays. Google is also partnering with MochiMochi, Fuelio, and Pezzi Bezzina to integrate their apps into Android Auto. Once the integration rolls out, you'll be able to track your car's mileage, pay for various car services, and "explore more of the world."