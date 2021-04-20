Google's AR character search already includes cute farm animals, Marvel superheroes, and even those terrible lizards from the Jurassic past. Now, the company is adding several new characters to AR search, including popular characters from Japanese pop culture. The company says that it has seen a rise in anime interest, reaching a crescendo over the last month, even ranking higher than video games.

You'll now find anime characters from Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gundam, as well as Hello Kitty, Ultraman, Pac-Man, and more. Some of these characters even make sounds, as Google shared in its Japanese blog post.

Some of these characters are the most popular franchises by Google's metrics, with the company saying that Pac-Man is one of the most searched characters, followed by Hello Kitty.

The full character list follows below: