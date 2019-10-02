What you need to know
- Google Voice is the latest Google app to get a dark theme.
- The theme can be enabled manually or will automatically switch when your phone is using the system-wide dark theme.
- It began rolling out October 1 and can take up to 15 days to be visible for all Android users.
Over the past few months, we've covered several Google apps getting a dark theme makeover. Many of them received the update leading up to the Android 10 release which included a system-wide dark mode for the first time.
However, Google has a lot of apps and some are still awaiting the arrival of a dedicated dark mode. Starting October 1, there is now one less, as Google Voice is joining the ranks with its own fresh coat of dark paint.
Similar to previous apps that have received the dark theme treatment, Google Voice makes uses of a dark gray for the base color instead of black. It also uses white text and muted colors for a more pleasing contrast that is easier on the eyes. Not only is it easier on your peepers, but it can also help preserve your precious battery life, as Google points out in its blog post announcement.
There are two ways to set the dark theme for Google Voice. The first only requires that you enable the system-wide dark theme in Android and Google Voice will follow. If you want to enable it manually though, open the settings menu, locate display options, and change the theme to dark. The theme will also be automatically enabled on Pixel phones when battery saver is turned on.
The dark theme began gradually rolling out October 1, 2019, and will take up to 15 days to show up for all Android users.
Google Voice isn't the only app to join the dark side recently. Two of Google's most prominent apps, Gmail and the Play Store, have also been receiving the theme more widely this past week. That's great news for fans of not being blinded in the middle of the night by their phones, such as myself.