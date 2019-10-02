Over the past few months, we've covered several Google apps getting a dark theme makeover. Many of them received the update leading up to the Android 10 release which included a system-wide dark mode for the first time.

However, Google has a lot of apps and some are still awaiting the arrival of a dedicated dark mode. Starting October 1, there is now one less, as Google Voice is joining the ranks with its own fresh coat of dark paint.

Similar to previous apps that have received the dark theme treatment, Google Voice makes uses of a dark gray for the base color instead of black. It also uses white text and muted colors for a more pleasing contrast that is easier on the eyes. Not only is it easier on your peepers, but it can also help preserve your precious battery life, as Google points out in its blog post announcement.