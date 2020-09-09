What you need to know
- YouTube Music is getting five new improvements for playlists.
- Assistive, Collaborative, and Mixed for You playlists are all about making the perfect playlist, with some help from your friends or an AI.
- You can now also discover other users' Playlists on their profiles or check out the Moods and Genres section to find a playlist for your every need.
YouTube Music playlists just got an upgrade this week, with five new features aimed at making creating and discovering new playlists easier.
If you're creating a new playlist, but can't quite figure out which songs to add, fret not, because both your friends and Google's AI magic are there to help. Collaborative Playlists, which were first discovered back in July, will allow you to share playlists with your friends, who can also edit it with their suggestions for the latest beats.
Additionally, YouTube's AI algorithms can also suggest up to seven songs per playlist based on your listening preferences, the name of the playlist, and the other songs in the playlist.
And if you'd rather not do any work whatsoever, the Mixed for You section has ready-made playlists made just for you. It currently features four mixes: Discover includes new songs and artists YouTube Music's algorithms believe you might like; the New Release mix includes the latest songs from your favorite artists, Liked Songs lets you reminisce with your favorite songs; and Your Mix is your typical AI-curated playlist with your favorite tracks plus a healthy dose of new music for you to discover.
Additionally, you can head over the Explore tab to discover thousands of different playlists for every mood and genre. Last but not least, you can also check out another YouTube Music user's profile page to discover all of their public playlists — and steal them!
And if you were waiting for it, Google recently also rolled out lyrics support for YouTube Music on the desktop web app.
