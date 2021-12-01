Back during the Google I/O 2021 keynote, the company announced that digital car key support would be arriving on select Android devices. Thanks to the power offered by Ultra Wideband chips, your phone and vehicle can communicate with one another while ditching the physical key in the process. Despite being announced as part of Android 12 , the feature was not yet available, at least until now.

In a blog post detailing a total of ten different features that are coming to "all" Android users, Google slipped in confirmation that digital car key support is available. There are a few catches to be aware of, however, as the feature is currently limited to the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 series of devices. One much larger limitation is that you must be using specific BMW models to take advantage of it.

This means that you can't just go point your Pixel 6 or Galaxy S21 at just any car and have it automatically unlocked, even if it has Android Auto integration. Instead, you'll likely need to purchase a new vehicle entirely, which is a tall order for everyone at the moment, given the ongoing global chip shortage issues.

What makes digital car key support interesting is that thanks to the embedded UWB chip in the Pixel 6 Pro, you won't even have to take your phone out of your pocket. Once your phone is in the proximity of your car, it will automatically unlock.

According to 9to5Google, the feature only supports NFC at the moment, which is also available for the Pixel 6, but that still requires you to take your phone and "tap it" against the side of your car, much like you would when using Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

Now, if you're wondering what cars are compatible with this new digital car key feature on Android 12, you're in luck. According to the announcement earlier this year, all BMW cars released in 2020 and 2022 will be able to take advantage, with support for more vehicles on the way.