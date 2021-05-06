Ahead of Mother's Day this weekend, Google has announced a bunch of new family-friendly Assistant features. You can now reach your family wherever they might be, with the help of Family broadcast , one of the most popular Assistant features.

When you broadcast a message to your family, they will now be able to respond from any device — including smart speakers, smart displays, iPhones, or Android phones. You can easily reply to a broadcast message from the best Android phones by tapping the reply button or by voice.

Google is also rolling out two new Family Bell reminders to remind you to water the plants in your garden and alert kids to keep the house clean. Additionally, you can now end a Family Bell just by saying "stop." The functionality will only be available in English initially, but Google plans to expand it to eight other languages over the coming weeks. These include French, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Hindi, and Korean. Another new feature that many users are likely to appreciate is the ability to have Family Bells ring across multiple devices at one time.