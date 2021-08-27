Chromebooks currently don't have a straightforward method to easily organize your apps in the launcher. If you want to arrange items in the app launcher, you'll need to do tons of manual dragging to achieve your desired order, but that's about to change.

A new commit in Chromium Gerrit suggests Google is working on a new way to sort your apps and web applications in an alphabetical order, as spotted by Chrome Unboxed. The upcoming implementation will sort your apps either by name or in reverse name order.

Additionally, the app launcher will display all folders front and center in the app drawer once you trigger the alphabetical sorting option, leaving all other items below them. All apps in the folder will also follow suit.

The upcoming feature also looks set to fix Chrome OS's perennial issue with syncing items in the launcher across your devices. According to the commit, the system will sync apps on "other syncable devices" when you turn on alphabetical sorting.

Finally, the experimental sort will work to incur "the minimum change in sync items". This means the algorithm will only change the ordinal of a specific app that's not in the proper alphabetical position while keeping the other items that are already in their correct order.

For now, it remains unclear when Google will roll out the alphabetical app sorting to the best Chromebooks. That said, it's good to see the company working on one of Chromebook's most requested features.