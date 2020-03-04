It's only been a week since Google released its first Android 11 Developer Preview, and we're getting our first update. But don't get too excited; this update purely focuses on fixing some early bugs, not adding or changing any user-facing features. Google plans to release roughly one major update per month, so we're still at least a couple weeks out from another milestone.

In the meantime, developers who are actually using the Android 11 Dev Preview to work on making their apps compatible with the forthcoming public release have updated tools to do so. Here's the changelog for Developer Preview 1.1, for those who want to get really nerdy:

Apps targeting Android 11 no longer receive an erroneous security exception if they try to request a foreground location permission, such as ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION or ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION, and any other permission at the same time.

NDK apps targeting Android 11 are no longer blocked from building because of an issue with the Android Gradle Plugin. This fix is included in both Android Studio 4.0 Beta 2 (or higher) and Android Studio 4.1 Canary 1 (or higher).

Greylist restrictions have been temporarily relaxed on a small number of methods used by OkHTTP and related SDKs that are in widespread use. This should provide app developers with more time to test and update their libraries before these restrictions are reinstated later in the Developer Preview.

Fixed an issue where a fatal exception was being thrown by com.android.phone.

Downloads of the latest version of the preview will be available from Google's developer site shortly. If you're in need of the latest version, you can once again follow our guide on manually updating to get the latest bits on your Pixel.