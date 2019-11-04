What you need to know
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL left out of November 2019 security update list.
- Google originally slated October 2019 as the final security update.
- Phone and online support also ends.
The Android November 2019 update list is available and the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL, launched in 2016, will not be getting the latest security patch. While Google has not officially terminated support for the original Google Pixel devices, a separate support page indicates that security updates will no longer be guaranteed after October 2019. That page essentially gives all Pixel devices a three-year deadline on guaranteed security updates as well as new versions of Android. The Google Pixel was no longer guaranteed Android version updates as of October 2018, though it did receive Android 10.
Google will no longer support the original Pixel and Pixel XL by telephone or online customer support channels. Like the security updates, phone and online support is only guaranteed for three years after the phone is released. Of note, because of the timing of the launch of Google's Preferred Care extended warranty program for its Pixel phones, Pixel 2 owners who opted for Preferred Care can get customer service support through April 2021.
Apple has recently launched iOS 13.2, its latest software version and security bundle, and it supports devices from the iPhone 6s, launched in September, 2015. Devices as old as the iPhone 5s from 2013 are still being supported by Apple software updates, though not the latest OS versions. Samsung offers quarterly security updates still for the Galaxy S7, and monthly updates are promised for the Galaxy S8 and newer devices. Those phones launched in Spring 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Newest Pixel
Google Pixel 4 XL
The newest Pixel hardware, software and security
The battery life was frustrating, and the gigabytes were low, but otherwise this is the Pixel to buy, and with the most recent security and OS for the next 3 years, it's an investment in your Pixel future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The company that owns TikTok created a smartphone for China
ByteDance, the company that owns the social network service TikTok, has released a smartphone for the Chinese market with a TikTok lock screen feature.
Nest Wifi now available, here are your buying options
Google’s second-generation wireless home router goes by a new name, Nest Wifi, and its range extender now features a built-in Google Assistant speaker. The single and two-pack options are now available, but which is best for you?
The November 2019 security patch improves the Pixel 4's 90Hz display
Google is pushing out its November 2019 security patch to Pixel devices, with one of the highlights being improvements to the Pixel 4's Smooth Display feature.
Grab one these car mounts before you take your Pixel 2 on a road trip!
The Google Pixel and Pixel 2 are gorgeous and you’re going to want to hold onto them all the time — except when you're behind the wheel, of course! You need to pick up a great car mount, and we have some favorites to share with you!