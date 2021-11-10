Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Always improving

Google's Recorder app just became a lot more useful on Pixel 6 phones

Google Recorder's transcription feature is only available in English on older Pixel phones.
Babu Mohan

Pixel 6 Pro Fall AutumnSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google is making the Pixel 6's Recorder app even more useful.
  • Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users now use the app to transcribe their voice in three new languages.
  • The Recorder app's auto-transcription feature works offline as well.

Google's latest Pixel 6 series phones not only have great hardware but also come with a few unique software features that set them apart from their rivals. While Magic Eraser is the most popular such feature, there are also a few other nifty features that are currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 duo.

As confirmed by the official Made by Google account on Twitter, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users can now transcribe their voice into text in three new languages with the Recorder app: French, German, and Japanese. In addition to transcriptions, Pixel 6 users can also search within recordings and the new Google Assistant in these languages.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

On older Pixel phones, including the Pixel 5a 5G, the Recorder app's transcription and search features are only available in English. It is possible that Google is limiting additional language support to its best Android phones as the Tensor chipset enables a high-quality automatic speech recognition model.

The Recorder app can transcribe audio even when your phone isn't connected to the internet, as it uses an on-device Google service. Once the audio is transcribed, the Google service discards it. This ensures your audio never actually leaves your phone.

Google Pixel 6 Kinda Coral Render

Google Pixel 6

If you're looking for a value flagship, the vanilla Pixel 6 is one of the best choices right now. The phone's Tensor chipset boasts impressive AI capabilities, while the camera system on the back is a massive upgrade over the previous generation.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
Bump It

Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases

The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!