Nvidia's GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier members can now stream games at 120 frames per second on their Google Pixel 6 Pro, a handy expansion for a feature that's previously exclusive to Samsung's mobile devices.

The GPU firm's official support page now lists one of Google's best Android phones among the devices that support 120fps game streaming (via XDA Developers). Until now, the lineup consisted of only the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE models.

If you're subscribed to Nvidia's GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan, streaming your favorite game titles should now feel a lot smoother. Nvidia announced this premium tier in October, which costs $100 for six months and is fueled by RTX 3080 GPUs. Prior to this update, game streaming was capped at a paltry 60fps.

That said, the high frame rate is not turned on by default on the Pixel 6 Pro. This means you'll have to manually enable the capability by opening the GeForce Now app and then heading over to the settings menu. From there, you'll need to select GeForce Now and then stream quality. Finally, adjust the frame rate to 120fps. Keep in mind that you must turn on 120Hz refresh rate on your Pixel 6 Pro as well to enjoy the feature.

Nvidia also recommends using a 5GHz wireless router and connect over a 25Mbps bandwidth to take advantage of 120fps gaming. However, the resolution is capped at only 1080p on Android. It's worth noting that the Pixel 6 Pro's screen resolution maxes out at 1440p, so the 120fps streaming support for the phone won't come with its best resolution.

If you own a Pixel 6 Pro, the latest update allows you to get the most out of Nvidia's GeForce Now experience, but it also means you'll have to pay extra for the RTX 3080 plan.