The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are official, thanks to the company's teaser announcement on Monday. And while the company gave us a good idea of what to expect from these devices, many details were still left out, like availability. However, thanks to some internet sleuths, we might have an idea of where the Pixel 6 will launch.

As pointed out by Android Police, the landing page for the Pixel 6 is live in several countries, including the United States, making it likely that the upcoming flagship will launch in these countries:

The current batch of Pixel phones isn't widely available, with the Pixel 5 only available in nine countries, so the small number of countries isn't too surprising. And while the launch could be limited to these eight countries (sorry, Ireland), this is by no means the final list, at least not yet.

It's worth pointing out that while the full range of Pixel 6 colors are available in most countries listed, the selection appears limited in France. The French landing page only shows the green and black Pixel 6 and the black 6 Pro.

Android Central pressed for confirmation, but Google was a bit less upfront about disclosing availability than it was with the upcoming Pixel 5a, telling us that distribution details will be shared in the fall.

So far, there seems to be plenty of excitement around the upcoming smartphones, which feature the company's first custom-built SoC, Google Tensor. It will no doubt be the company's silver bullet to compete with the best Android phones on the market thanks to its focus on AI and machine learning, two things that Google excels in.

There is still plenty of time before Google's full announcement. With the impressive advancements introduced in the Pixel 6 smartphones, hopefully Google will make them widely available for more people to get their hands on them.