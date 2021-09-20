Pixel 6 mid-October launch date looks more and more likely

What you need to know
- A Telstra site may have hinted at an October 19 launch date for the Pixel 6.
- That date has also been called out in previous leaks from device renders and leakers.
- The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro recently his the FCC, suggesting an imminent launch.
Google has yet to provide a specific launch date for the Google Pixel 6, only giving us the vague, corporate-speak of "later this fall." However, evidence continues to point to a specific day in October as the launch date.
A Reddit user has spotted (via Droid-Life) a Telstra promotion for "the latest Google product news and offers" where users can sign up to indicate their interest and possibly win a prize. However, the fine print at the bottom states that users must sign up to learn about Google's latest product before October 19, suggesting that the information may be available on that date.
This wouldn't be the first time October 19 was hinted at as the launch date of the Pixel 6. In August, leaker Jon Prosser stated that the Pixel 6 would launch on October 19 before being released later on October 28.
Additionally, recent device renders from Google appeared to tease the date of Tuesday the 19th, which only corresponds with January and October of 2021.
Lastly, Google has noticeably stepped up its promotion of the Pixel 6, going so far as to plaster billboards all over major U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The company worked with photographer David Urbanke to capture images of the campaign, which you can find on his website.
With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro having recently been spotted passing through the FCC, you may want to start marking your calendars. If Google ends up launching the Pixel 6 on October 19, that means there's just less than a month until the full reveal, where we'll learn more about the Tensor chip's capabilities and how the phone will stack up against the best Android phones of 2021.
The Google Pixel 6 has been spotted at the FCC ahead of fall launch
The Pixel 6 arrives at the FCC as Google prepares to launch the device in the fall. The documents show support for mmWave 5G, UWB, reverse wireless charging, and more.
Oculus Quest 2 review: The best VR experience
Facebook is competing with Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft in a very real way with its own gaming console, the Oculus Quest 2, which will challenge your paradigm of what a next-gen console can be.
OnePlus, even joined with OPPO, will struggle to compete with Samsung
OnePlus is shaking things up and detailing more about its partnership with OPPO. But experts still don't think that the company will be able to beat Samsung in budget phones.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. Many great options get close, though. So we've gathered a solid list to get you started.