Pixel 6 mid-October launch date looks more and more likely

A Reddit user has spotted (via Droid-Life ) a Telstra promotion for "the latest Google product news and offers" where users can sign up to indicate their interest and possibly win a prize. However, the fine print at the bottom states that users must sign up to learn about Google's latest product before October 19, suggesting that the information may be available on that date.

Google has yet to provide a specific launch date for the Google Pixel 6 , only giving us the vague, corporate-speak of "later this fall." However, evidence continues to point to a specific day in October as the launch date.

This wouldn't be the first time October 19 was hinted at as the launch date of the Pixel 6. In August, leaker Jon Prosser stated that the Pixel 6 would launch on October 19 before being released later on October 28.

Additionally, recent device renders from Google appeared to tease the date of Tuesday the 19th, which only corresponds with January and October of 2021.

Lastly, Google has noticeably stepped up its promotion of the Pixel 6, going so far as to plaster billboards all over major U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The company worked with photographer David Urbanke to capture images of the campaign, which you can find on his website.

I never thought I'd be able to walk around NYC and see my photos being put up on buildings. Again, thank you so much to @Google for allowing me to shoot your Pixel 6 campaign. This has been such a special experience and I'll never, ever forget it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bc35u0ujuw — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 18, 2021

With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro having recently been spotted passing through the FCC, you may want to start marking your calendars. If Google ends up launching the Pixel 6 on October 19, that means there's just less than a month until the full reveal, where we'll learn more about the Tensor chip's capabilities and how the phone will stack up against the best Android phones of 2021.