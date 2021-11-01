What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are reportedly being locked to a 60Hz refresh rate for some Telegram users.
- Telegram's "raise to speak" feature is apparently responsible for the issue.
- There's currently no official fix for the problem, except disabling the messaging app's feature.
The Pixel 6 series is Google's answer to the best Android phones that have so far been released this year, and for obvious reasons. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro tick all the right boxes and undercut the competition with robust specs, including a powerful custom-built chipset and a smooth display.
However, according to Mishaal Rahman, a strange Telegram issue is currently causing some Pixel 6 phones to be stuck on a 60Hz refresh rate while in the app. The problem was first brought to light by a Telegram group dedicated to the Pixel 6 series.
The locked refresh rate apparently occurs when you turn on Telegram's "raise to speak" feature, which allows you to send voice messages without tapping the mic button. It's a handy capability that saves you the trouble of wracking your thumb, especially if you had to record a long audio clip.
The issue means a number of Pixel 6 devices are losing their smooth display while the app is open. The base model has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the Pro model has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, once Telegram's "raise to speak" capability is enabled, these handy features become meaningless.
Android Central didn't immediately receive a response from Google when asked for a statement. Telegram was not immediately available at the time of this writing.
There's currently no official fix for the problem. That said, you can prevent your Pixel 6 from being locked to the 60Hz refresh rate and enjoy a smooth display while sifting through Telegram.
