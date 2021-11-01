The Pixel 6 series is Google's answer to the best Android phones that have so far been released this year, and for obvious reasons. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro tick all the right boxes and undercut the competition with robust specs, including a powerful custom-built chipset and a smooth display.

However, according to Mishaal Rahman, a strange Telegram issue is currently causing some Pixel 6 phones to be stuck on a 60Hz refresh rate while in the app. The problem was first brought to light by a Telegram group dedicated to the Pixel 6 series.

If you have a Pixel 6 and use Telegram, you may want to go Settings > Chat Settings and turn off "raise to speak." For whatever reason, having this enabled locks the refresh rate in the app to 60Hz (possibly due to the proximity sensor being active?)



H/T GooglePixels TG group. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 31, 2021

The locked refresh rate apparently occurs when you turn on Telegram's "raise to speak" feature, which allows you to send voice messages without tapping the mic button. It's a handy capability that saves you the trouble of wracking your thumb, especially if you had to record a long audio clip.

The issue means a number of Pixel 6 devices are losing their smooth display while the app is open. The base model has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the Pro model has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, once Telegram's "raise to speak" capability is enabled, these handy features become meaningless.

Android Central didn't immediately receive a response from Google when asked for a statement. Telegram was not immediately available at the time of this writing.

There's currently no official fix for the problem. That said, you can prevent your Pixel 6 from being locked to the 60Hz refresh rate and enjoy a smooth display while sifting through Telegram.