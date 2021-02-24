The Google Pixel 4 XL is one of the best Android phones to come out of 2019, and more than a year later, it continues to prove its worth. A user on Reddit by the name of Chuck Walker shared his experience of being saved by his Pixel 4 XL after he was involved in an accident that left him unconscious.

According to Walker, his vehicle rolled off an embankment and was left upside down in a ravine. His phone was thrown somewhere out of reach.

I have no recollection of how the accident happened. I just remember waking up in horrible pain struggling to breathe....I yelled for help knowing it was futile when I heard a voice coming from the one earbud that managed to stay in place. To my surprise, it was an emergency dispatcher! He told me that help was on the way and they had already contacted my wife.

Despite his phone being out of reach, his Pixel 4 XL activated crash detection, a feature Google introduced when it launched the smartphone. The Pixel uses location, motion sensors, and ambient noise to determine whether an accident has occurred. The device then sounds an alarm to ensure the owner is okay. If the owner doesn't respond to the on-screen prompt, the device will automatically contact emergency services and provide them with their location.