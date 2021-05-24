Google Photos will soon enforce its new storage policy, which will no longer provide free storage for high-quality uploads for most users. To help ease the transition, Google is launching a new tool that will help users to manage their Google Photos storage to free up space.

The new review tool in Google Photos will help sort the files that users may not want, taking up precious space. It will allow users to pull up blurry images or large files, taking up too much space from the free 15GB allotment.

Once you open the app, tap on your thumbnail and select Account Storage to navigate to the Back up & Sync settings. Select Manage Storage to navigate to a new review page where you can manage the types of files you want to delete. You can select from large photos and videos, blurry photos, screenshots, and there's an option for images from other apps.