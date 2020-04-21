Google Photos may not be the first app that you'd think of for editing a video on your phone, but the app does offer a few video editing tools that can be quite useful if you need to quickly share a video on social media. An APK teardown of the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has revealed (via 9to5Google) that Google is currently working on adding a new option to allow users to remove the audio from any video quickly.

Google Photos is working on the ability to remove audio from videos pic.twitter.com/BDxOapsvgr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

Unlike most other apps that offer the same functionality, Google Photos will let users remove the audio from a video with just a single tap. However, as with any APK teardown, the evidence doesn't actually confirm that the feature will be rolled out to users. That said, it does seem highly likely that the feature will be introduced as part of an upcoming version of the Google Photos app sometime later this year. Currently, the Google Photos app only lets you rotate, trim, and export frames from a video.

Google Wellbeing is working to rename “Wind Down mode” to “Bedtime mode” pic.twitter.com/dLcamJDmgn — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

In addition to the Google Photos feature, Wong has also discovered that the "Wind Down mode" in the Google Wellbeing app will soon be renamed to "Bedtime mode." The mode silences your phone and removes all the colors from the screen.

