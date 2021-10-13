Google Nest Hub users will soon be able to view their memories from Google Photos every day. According to a new post on the Google Nest blog, a new feature that will roll out to users later this quarter will allow them to enjoy their Google Photos Memories on their Nest Hub displays. Until now, Google Photos' Memories feature was limited to phones.

Once the feature goes live, users will be able to view their Memories from Google Photos via the "Your day" tab. However, it remains unclear if Memories on Nest Hub devices will be similar to the Memories that appear at the top of Photos on the best Android phones. The official blog post only mentions that "you can view moments from the past while you go about your day."

Along with the new Memories feature, Google has also announced improvements to the Spanish-language experience on its best smart displays. Google Assistant can now respond to more queries and display text in Spanish. Users can easily switch to Spanish by heading over to Languages in Assistant settings in the Google Home app.

The Memories feature was added to the Google Photos app in September 2019. Google made the feature even more useful for users with new updates that were introduced earlier this year.