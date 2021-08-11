Google is expanding the availability of its VPN service that comes as a free add-on under its higher-end One subscription tiers. VPN by Google One is now rolling out in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom (via 9to5Google).

The service was first launched in the United States late last year when Google added new perks to its subscription plan for expanded cloud storage. It comes for free with its $9.99/month 2TB plan or the higher storage plans ranging up to 30TB, providing an extra layer of security for your online browsing.

As usual, you can access the service within the One app and you can secure the network traffic on some of the best Android phones with just a single tap. The VPN solution secures your online traffic regardless of whatever app or browser you use. It will also be accessible to a maximum of five other people if you've shared your plan with family members.

That said, access to the VPN service is limited only to supported countries. This means it won't connect if you're traveling to an unsupported territory. Google also noted that the feature doesn't support location switching, so you won't be able to access content from a different country just by assigning an IP address from that territory.