While NASA prepares to launch the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) into orbit, Google is bringing the space telescope into your living room. Thanks to a partnership with Google Arts & Culture, NASA has helped bring a 3D model of the new space telescope to Google Search, so you can get a chance to see it up close and personal.

The JWST, which was built in collaboration with Canadian and European space agencies, is set to succeed the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which has helped astronomers and cosmologists explore and learn more about the universe from the safety of Earth.

The telescope will observe distant objects in visible light and mid-infrared spectrum, allowing it to see much older and distant objects than Hubble could. It will use a mirror more than six times larger than Hubble's, and with Google Search, you'll be able to take a look at it from the comfort of your home.

Just search "James Webb Space Telescope" and select "View in 3D" on any of the best Android phones to project the telescope in your space using AR.