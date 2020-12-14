Using Google Meet for your holiday catchup? Granted, Google's made that easier to do by making Meet free, but it's also rolling out substantial improvements for Nest Hub (and other smart displays) this week when it comes to group calling.

The first feature is a useful visual tweak, from now, you'll be able to see up to 4 people at once in Meet with a new 2x2 grid view. Not everyone will fit inside that grid, so Google's also adding a new overflow menu where you can see all the call attendees who aren't visible. If you do want to pay specific attention to someone, you can now pin them on your display to keep them front and center.

Here's how it'll look once you're fully set up.