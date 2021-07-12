Google is expected to launch at least two new flagship Pixels this year, and a new slip from the company may let us know they are called. Spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google , Google shared a Google Forms link to game developers regarding Pixel-specific optimizations. In said form, one question referenced "Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL" before quickly pulling it and re-releasing it without the names.

While rumors have pointed to Google calling its 2021 phones the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there are a few reasons why it may choose otherwise. The company has stuck with XL for its bigger and more powerful phones in the past. This ran from the Pixel (2016) all the way to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in 2019. Returning to the XL nomenclature after skipping over an XL phone in 2020 would make sense for a company that wants to make a triumphant return to the flagship market.

While many of the best Android phones are shipped with "Pro" models, Google has always been the one to zig where others zag, for better or for worse. It's also important to note that rumors about little marketing details such as names may not pan out as companies market test new names.

Whether Pro, XL, Pro Plus, or Plus Ultra, we'll find out what the Pixel 6 series are really called by October if Google's prior events are to be our guides.