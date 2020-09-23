As COVID-19 cases spike globally, Google is taking steps to help users travel safely. It's had a few tweaks to the Maps and Travel apps to that end in the recent past, and now it's building in a new COVID-19 layer into Maps on mobile.

With the same ease that you're able to switch to a 3D view, you'll now be able to toggle on a COVID-19 layer in the Maps app. This new layer will show you a seven day average of the number of cases per 100, 000 people in the selected location as well as a label indicating whether the caseload is trending up or down.

The areas will also be color-coded for your convenience so you can tell them at a glance. Displayed per 100, 000 people, the colors are as follows: