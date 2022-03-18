Google Maps recovering from Friday morning outage

What you need to know

Google Maps is currently experiencing an outage.

The outage seems to primarily affect maps on the web and with apps integrating with the Maps API.

Google appears aware of the problem and is working to identify and address it.

Some users are noticing improvements and services appear to be recovering.

Some of you may be noticing that Google Maps may be slow to load or may not pull up searches. It seems the service is experiencing an outage that is affecting the website and the platform that connects Google Maps to third-party applications.

Reports of the outage started gaining traction on Down Detector a couple of hours ago, and the issue has been noted on both the Google Maps Platform status board and Google issue tracker.

Google acknowledged the problem earlier on the issue tracker, noting that its teams have been working to identify a cause:

"We are experiencing an intermittent issue with Cloud Styling, Directions API, Gaming Services, Google Maps Platform, Maps APIs, Maps Embed API, Maps JavaScript API, Maps Static API, beginning at Friday, 2022-03-18 08:27 US/Pacific.



Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue."

There have been plenty of complaints on the issue tracker noting how the outage is affecting their businesses that rely on Google Maps. However, some are saying that services appear to be recovering, with a more recent update from Google also corroborating the reports:

"Summary: Multiple Geo Enterprise services experiencing high rates of error.



Description: Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team.



Maps API Services are starting to return to normal."

Google says it will provide an update soon, and we will be on the lookout for any more improvements or updates.

Updating...