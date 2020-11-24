I admit it: before today, I had never heard a Billie Eilish song. Maybe a snippet of a song in a commercial, but besides that I'd largely managed to evade the nonchalant vocal stylings of "Bad Guy". But thanks to Google's new machine learning experiment, I just can't seem to escape it.

The song broke the previous record for longest running #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the music video managed to amass a whopping 1 billion views. So to celebrate, YouTube and Google Creative Labs created an infinite music video with the help of machine learning and a collection of over 15,000 covers of the song found throughout YouTube.

Tens of thousands of YouTube creators have covered Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." What if those fans could play together? Machine learning keeps all the covers on the same beat and lets you jump from video to video seamlessly. With endless possible combinations, every play is unique and never the same twice.

Once the Infinite Bad Guy page is loaded up, the video starts in the center and other would materialize on either side of it. It's fairly random, and if you click on a video, a new set of companion videos will materialize. For instance, clicking a cover that featured a video game brought up another video with a similar game.

Viewers can further control what kind of videos they're presented with by selecting from the row of hashtags below the player, or clicking the arrow at the bottom to display the entire list of hashtags. Or just completely surrender to the song and select "auto play" which would just cycle through seemingly random videos.

The experiment is laid out a little differently on mobile browsers, but it functions the same way, nonetheless. It's all fairly seamless, too, minus some slight lag when loading up a new video. And once the song ends, it starts right back up again with a new host of videos to present. According to the teaser below, it would take over a googol amount of years to go through all of the combinations: