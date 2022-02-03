Google was reportedly working on a more intelligent lock screen experience for its Pixel phones, and we may have just gotten our first look at what the experience would've been.

Sources provided Android Authority with mockups of Google's alleged intelligent lock screen, which would have resembled a fullscreen version of the At a Glance widget available on Google's phones like the Pixel 6.

From the mockups, you can see a "Good night" pill, which would presumably open up a menu for smart home controls, setting a bedtime alarm, sleep sounds, and more. This would likely be contextual and based on your set sleep schedule, and a Google Assistant button would sit towards the bottom of the screen.