Google is now rolling out "Works With Chromebook", a new accessory certification program that ensures that you'll be able to find adapters, mice and so on that play nice with your Chromebook.

While nothing is stopping generic accessories from being used with Chromebooks, they are often built with other operating systems in mind. A "Works With Chromebook" certified accessory will likely take note of Chrome OS's unique idiosyncrasies like its lack of a caps lock key or an assistant button, in the case of a keyboard for example.

Google's Kevin Ngo, Program Manager of the Works With Chromebook program, explained on Tuesday:

You'll begin to see the Works With Chromebook badge on certified accessories in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. We've tested these accessories to ensure they comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards. Once you see the badge, you can be sure the product works seamlessly with your Chromebook. Works With Chromebook certified accessories come from leading brands—including AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus. Find Works With Chromebook accessories at Amazon.com, Best Buy (U.S. and Canada), Walmart.com, and Bic Camera (Japan), with other retailers and countries coming soon.

Chromebooks have been growing in popularity in recent years, with Google's Pixelbook Go, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook, and the Asus Chromebook C436 being the most well-made ones to debut over the last few months. An accessory program that makes it easier for prospective buyers to extend the usefulness of their device won't go amiss.

