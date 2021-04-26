What you need to know
- A new "translate" button has been added to the screenshot UI on Pixel phones.
- It will automatically appear whenever a screenshot features a foreign language.
- The new feature appears to have rolled out along with the latest update to Device Personalization Services.
The Google Translate integration with Google Lens on Android makes it extremely easy to translate text in photos and screenshots. Google has now made it even easier to translate text in screenshots on its best Android phones with a new update. Pixel users will now see a "translate" button alongside the share and edit buttons in the screenshot UI.
As reported by 9to5Google, the translate button now shows up whenever you take a screenshot of something that features a foreign language. Once you tap on the button, you'll see the translation of the text, along with buttons to "Copy all," and download the current language for offline translations. Until now, users had to open the screenshot in the Google Photos app and tap on the Lens icon to access the Translate option. Needless to say, you won't see the translate button when you're screenshotting something that doesn't include any text.
The new feature appears to have been added to Pixel phones running Android 11 as part of the Device Personalization Services update released a few days back. It remains to be seen if the "translate" shortcut will also be added to the screenshot UI on other Android phones in the coming weeks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Roku users could soon lose access to YouTube TV — here's why
Roku has warned its users that YouTube TV may be removed from its platform very soon. The company says negotiations with Google recently broke down as it refused to accept the search giant’s “unfair terms.”
Router or Mesh networking — which is best for your house?
If your Wi-Fi at home is busted or you want to make a change, which should you buy? We break down the differences to help you make the best decision for your home.
POCO F3 review: The real successor to POCO F1 is here
The POCO F3 is now available in the UK, and it's on sale in India as the Xiaomi Mi 11X. The phone delivers high-end hardware on a budget, making it a truly outstanding choice if you're looking to upgrade in 2021.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.