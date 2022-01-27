What you need to know
- Google's latest Superfans care package offered a small Pixel 6a fakeout.
- The package includes a Nest Audio speaker and a Made By Google-themed coloring book.
- Listed in the table of contents on pages 6-7 is "Nest Thermostat • Pixel 6a," but those pages actually show the Nest Hub and the Nest Audio.
- On the digital coloring book version, there is a page of Pixel 6 phones that you can color in, but it's unclear if these are the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a since the Pixel 6a is supposed to look very similar.
While the Google Pixel 6a is still a ways off, that's not stopping Google from accidentally stoking the smoldering embers of hype for its next phone in a swag box sent out to Pixel Superfans this week. The care package includes a Nest Audio, still the best Google Assistant speaker after over a year on the market, a set of colored pencils, and a coloring book of all your favorite Google-made products, from the Nest Cam and Nest Hub to the Pixel 6 series.
The table of contents — in the back of the book — says that there should be a coloring page of a Pixel 6a on pages 6-7, but that page is missing. We can't call this a complete name confirmation since this was obviously an accidental inclusion, but Pixel 6a is the expected name.
One of the unnumbered coloring pages shows the back of three Pixel 6 series phones with two visible camera lenses, presumably the Pixel 6. Given that the 6a has long been rumored to look just like the Pixel 6, that coloring page could just as easily be for the Pixel 6a — or that could just be wishful thinking on our part.
Because it's a coloring book, you can pick from 14 colors to make the Pixels whatever shade you want, but perhaps the colors are also a hint at the upcoming hardware colorways, too. After all, it wouldn't be the first time Google put some whimsical hints inside a seemingly innocuous package. We won't know the official colors until closer to launch, which is currently rumored to be at Google I/O alongside the Pixel Watch, but until then, we can color in these pages with the colorways we want, like a crimson red Pixel 6a with a snow-white accent bar.
If you didn't get your care package — or aren't part of the Pixel Superfans program — you can still get in on the coloring fun if you head to https://colors.withgoogle.com/. The website takes a unique blend on the digital coloring book premise and lets you blend colors in some mosaic-like patterns. Take a peek and ignore your work for a few minutes.
