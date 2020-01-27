What you need to know
- Users are reporting issues with accessing Google Drive.
- Sheets, Docs, and Slides are also affected as a result.
- Google has acknowledged the issue, but there's no word on a cause or time till a fix yet.
Update: The G Suite Status Dashboard now indicates the issues with Google Drive have been resolved. DownDetector reports for the service had also dropped down to a mere 17 by 1 pm, eastern time.
Original story follows:
DownDetector is showing an outage for G Suite services, with Google Drive, Docs, Sheet, and Slides all affected. The number of complaints on the service status tracking website spiked from less than 15 earlier in the day to more than 21,000 claims within the past hour or so.
Twitter, too, has erupted with memes and complaints pertaining to the outage:
Google Drive is down. Google Drive is down. Google Drive is down. #help pic.twitter.com/jCi5858cA3— Ciara Bri'd Frisbie (@CiaraFrisbie) January 27, 2020
Google Drive is down, end of the world is near— Mike Rooney (@mike_roon) January 27, 2020
The G Suite Status Dashboard is also showing service disruptions for all four services and indicates that Google Classroom is also having issues. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive," says the page for the search giant's cloud service. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Drive."
However, there is no explanation yet as to what may be causing the outages or when they might be fixed. We'll update this article once we know more or if the situation changes. In the meantime, it may be a good idea to make local copies of any documents you were working on when the outage occurred or simply using the good old 'copy/paste into Notepad' hack.
Google Drive will soon allow users to create file shortcuts
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now pre-order Motorola’s foldable RAZR on Verizon for $1,500
Motorola's foldable RAZR reboot is finally up for pre-order in the U.S for $1,500.
Are you going to keep your Galaxy S10 throughout 2020?
There are a lot of exciting phones set to come out in 2020, but the Galaxy S10 still has plenty of kick left in it. If you own the phone, do you plan on keeping it throughout this year?
Samsung will give away Galaxy Buds+ with S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series will be here before you know it, and when pre-orders open up, you'll be able to get your hands on the new Galaxy Buds+ for free.
Create the best photo ever with these photo editing apps
What do you do before sharing a photo? You edit it! These are the best photo editing apps that you can get on your Android device today!