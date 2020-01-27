Update: The G Suite Status Dashboard now indicates the issues with Google Drive have been resolved. DownDetector reports for the service had also dropped down to a mere 17 by 1 pm, eastern time.

Original story follows:

DownDetector is showing an outage for G Suite services, with Google Drive, Docs, Sheet, and Slides all affected. The number of complaints on the service status tracking website spiked from less than 15 earlier in the day to more than 21,000 claims within the past hour or so.

Twitter, too, has erupted with memes and complaints pertaining to the outage:

Google Drive is down. Google Drive is down. Google Drive is down. #help pic.twitter.com/jCi5858cA3 — Ciara Bri'd Frisbie (@CiaraFrisbie) January 27, 2020

Google Drive is down, end of the world is near — Mike Rooney (@mike_roon) January 27, 2020

The G Suite Status Dashboard is also showing service disruptions for all four services and indicates that Google Classroom is also having issues. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive," says the page for the search giant's cloud service. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Drive."

However, there is no explanation yet as to what may be causing the outages or when they might be fixed. We'll update this article once we know more or if the situation changes. In the meantime, it may be a good idea to make local copies of any documents you were working on when the outage occurred or simply using the good old 'copy/paste into Notepad' hack.

