When my boss, Android Central's own Daniel Bader, had asked if I had any plans for Google Doodle Champion Island, I had no idea what it was. I don't really use Google's homepage anymore, choosing to type my inquiries into the search bar and let Chrome do the rest. I reckon a lot of other people are in the same boat, and you could be missing out on a great browser game for a limited time. To celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Google teamed up with Tokyo-based animation studio Studio 4°C to deliver the Doodle Champion Island games, a wholly interactive doodle available straight through your web browser on Google's homepage. That may sound underwhelming, but Doodle Champion Island is anything but. It's a surprisingly competent and fun game that evokes memories of early SNES or Game Boy titles.

A surprisingly fun game that evokes memories of early SNES or Game Boy titles. Players can take part in seven different activities: table tennis, artistic swimming, climbing, archery, rugby, skateboarding, and marathon. Using only the arrow keys and the spacebar you'll be able to complete each game, making it a lot more accessible to a wider audience. And though the controls are simple, it can be deceptively hard to win a match and beat each reigning champion. This is a good thing, though, because it means anyone can pick it up and put however much time into it as they please, whether it be a few minutes or a couple of hours. I took to table tennis fairly quickly, and, in my opinion, it's one of the easier games to beat. Something like rugby gave me more trouble. Even though I only had to move back and forth to pass the ball, the opponents caught up to me fast. It took me several tries before I could complete the 100 meter sprint to the end without losing the ball.