Google Docs users who frequently work with legal or business files are in for a treat, as Google has announced a new feature that allows them to protect the confidentiality of a document or simply label it as a work in progress.

The search giant has added native support for text watermark to its online word processor, allowing you to create or import watermarks directly from the application. It will show up in the background to clearly indicate whether a document is confidential or simply a draft that needs to be edited by someone else.

Text watermarks in documents imported from other word processors, such as Microsoft Word, are also preserved by Google Docs. The same holds true when exporting a file, making switching between these two platforms less of a nightmare.