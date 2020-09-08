What you need to know
- Some users are experiencing issues with Google Drive this morning.
- The outage started around 10 AM Eastern.
- From the reports, it seems to be limited to the U.S.
Google Drive and its related productivity suite have been struck by a limited outage in parts of the United States this morning. The outage started around 10 AM ET but has yet to be resolved or reflected in Google's app status page at the time of writing.
Just by looking at the volume of the reports on Twitter or Down Detector so far, it's not a huge outage, it's just something to keep in mind should you run into any issues with Drive or Docs in the near future
Is Google Drive down for you as well? Let us know in the comments below.
