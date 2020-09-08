Google Drive and its related productivity suite have been struck by a limited outage in parts of the United States this morning. The outage started around 10 AM ET but has yet to be resolved or reflected in Google's app status page at the time of writing.

Just by looking at the volume of the reports on Twitter or Down Detector so far, it's not a huge outage, it's just something to keep in mind should you run into any issues with Drive or Docs in the near future

Is Google Drive down for you as well? Let us know in the comments below.

