What you need to know Google has announced new Assistant and Search updates to help you and your kids get ready for back-to-school.

The Family Bell feature is gaining customizable bells that initiate a checklist on Nest smart displays.

New AR and 3D models in Google Search help kids understand complex concepts more easily.

Google is rolling out new Assistant features that are aimed at helping families stay organized and connected. Alongside new Google Assistant features, the company has introduced a few more educational features in Google Search to make learning easier and more dynamic. Google's useful Family Bell feature will be available to ring on mobile devices in the coming weeks to help you stay on top of your routines. The feature will offer new customizable bells as well, which will initiate a checklist on your Nest Hub. Once your kids complete a task, celebratory animations and sounds will appear on the screen.

Another new feature that is set to become available soon will automatically start your morning routine after you dismiss your morning alarm. To set up the feature, all you'll have to do is add "dismiss an alarm" as the start to your morning routine.