Google Assistant has historically only allowed you to connect one account per person. Different family members could switch accounts on a smart speaker via Face Match or Voice Match, but you could never ask for information on upcoming meetings or deadlines associated with your secondary or work account.

Thankfully Google has made it possible to link secondary Google accounts to Assistant. Android Police spotted the update in the Assistant's "All Settings" menu. There you'll now find a new Accounts sub-menu that lets you "Enable the Assistant to access data and services from your other accounts"; you can then Enable accounts that are already linked to your primary account, or add a new account.

With this option added, Assistant will give you more insight on your Google Calendar and Meet appointments from all linked accounts, not just your primary one. Google calls these "Personal Results", and you can customize which devices have access to them.

Once you link an account, you will see the shared Services from this account — currently, only Calendar and Meet are available — as well as all Devices associated with the main Google account. You must manually check the box next to a device to give it Personal Results access. For example, you could give your Pixel 5 access to your work account but not your Nest Audio or Hub Max in the living room.

Only unlocking secondary results on certain devices is a good way to keep your work and home life separate, or keep secrets if you don't want your kids hearing your CIA calendar invites in the living room. You can also determine if your Personal Results are generated automatically whenever you ask for a schedule update, or if you must specifically ask the Assistant for them.

This feature is in beta, and won't be available for everyone. Specifically, G Suite or Google Workspace users with paid accounts have received "Account Unsupported" notifications when trying to link them. If you try out the beta, let us know in the comments how it works for you!