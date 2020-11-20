Samsung has started rolling out the Google Assistant to its 2020 Smart TVs in four more countries, making it possible for users to gain quick access to their favorite entertainment, control their smart home devices, and get live answers on the big screen. Samsung had started rolling out Assistant integration to its Smart TVs in the U.S. last month.

The Google Assistant integration is now live on the best Samsung TVs of 2020 in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Samsung says it will be rolling out Google Assistant support in 12 more countries by the end of the year.

Jack Krawczyk, Director, Product Management for Google Assistant, said in a statement:

By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services. With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen.

Searching for content is now easier than ever, as you can use the Google Assistant to search for movies by genre, director, or actor. In addition to helping you find movies and TV shows to watch, you can ask the Google Assistant to provide updates on weather, latest game scores, and more.

The Google Assistant is now available alongside Samsung's own Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants on 2020 4K and 8K QLED, Crystal UHD, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, and The Terrace TVs.