What you need to know
- Google will reportedly start releasing security bulletins for Android TV.
- Currently, Google releases regular security bulletins only for Android devices.
- Google's latest Pixel update bulletin included references to two Android TV security patches that have been fixed in the December update.
Android TV devices could soon get regular security patches to keep them secure. A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google that the company plans to "soon" start publishing security bulletins for Android, similar to the one it publishes each month for its best Android phones. However, it isn't clear if security bulletins for Android TV and Google TV platforms will be posted every month.
As you can see in the screenshot above, Google accidentally referenced two Android TV security patches of moderate severity in its latest Pixel update bulletin. The security patches have been fixed in the December update for Android TV devices, which has so far reached only the Chromecast with Google TV. The fixes have also reportedly been applied to AOSP for Android TV 12.
In addition to the security fixes, the December update for the Chromecast with Google TV also brings a bunch of other improvements. These include the ability to play content in HDR10 instead of HDR HLG, improved Dolby Vision playback and DRM video decoding performance, as well as storage optimizations.
If you have a Chromecast with Google TV, you can check for the December update by clicking on your profile photo in the top-right corner and heading over to Settings > System > About > System update.
