Entertainment Space might look a bit familiar to anyone who owns a Chromecast with Google TV , as it adopts a similar layout with three different sections to separate content; Watch, Games, and Read. The Watch tab gives quick access to shows and movies, with recommendations surfacing from apps like YouTube, Google TV, Twitch, and Hulu. The Verge points out, however, that Netflix won't be among the services to provide these recommendations.

Google announced its latest experience for Android tablets on Wednesday, dubbed Entertainment Space. Similar to how Kids Space focuses on apps, games, and content for children, Entertainment Space will take a similar approach but for adults.

The Games tab will recommend some of the best Android games while giving users quick access to recently played games with the "Continue Playing" row. The Read tab will do the same but with books, letting users jump right in where they left off on their favorite e-book or audiobook.

Google Play Product Manager James Bender highlighted the personalized experience in a blog post, which can be tailored to different user profiles within the same family:

Entertainment Space is a one-stop, personalized home for all your favorite movies, shows, videos, games and books. You'll save time and avoid having to hop between apps to try to figure out what to do, whether it's to watch, play or read. Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you.

Bender notes that the new Entertainment Space will be available first on Walmart Android tablets, followed by "select" existing Lenovo and Sharp-branded tablets. Samsung, who makes some of the best Android tablets, is noticeably absent from this list of OEMs, although that may change down the road since Google expects more OEMs to hop on later this year.

That said, it's great to see Google attempting to make its tablet experience compete better with the likes of the best Amazon Fire tablets, which normally target a more affordable price-point than Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

