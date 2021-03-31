What you need to know
- Fiat has announced three new 'Hey Google' special edition Fiat 500 vehicles.
- The new Fiat 500 'Hey Google' family includes the 500, 500X, and 500L.
- All three models will soon go on sale in 10 countries across Europe.
Fiat has teamed up with Google for the latest special editions of its popular 500, 500X, and 500L vehicles. All three special edition versions feature 'Hey Google' branding and the latest version of the tech giant's voice assistant. Owners of the new 'Hey Google' Fiat 500 special edition cars will be able to interact with them remotely using their smartphone or the Nest Hub, which is one of the best smart displays around.
Since the new vehicles come with the Google Assistant built-in, you can check your fuel level, find the nearest service station, switch on the emergency lights, and more by saying 'Hey Google, ask My Fiat…". Needless to say, you will also be able to ask Google Assistant for directions and weather updates when you're on the road.
Vincenzo Riili, Google Italy's Country Marketing Director, wrote in a blog post:
For me, having a car has always been about more than driving. I like the way a car can reflect my style, and make my life easier. That's why I was personally very intrigued when the Fiat team approached us. They wanted to see if we could work together to make the iconic Fiat 500 respond to people's needs even better, even when they aren't behind the wheel. The result of that work is the new Fiat 500 Family Hey Google, a special edition of the historic, yet very modern Fiat 500.
Along with built-in Google Assistant, the new Fiat 500, 500L, and 500X models are the first cars to come with the 'Hey Google' badge. They also feature special design elements on the doors and in the interior inspired by the tech giant's colors.
The new Fiat 500 Hey Google vehicles will soon be available in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. According to Autocar, prices for the new cars will start at £16,005 ($22,099).
