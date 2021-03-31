Fiat has teamed up with Google for the latest special editions of its popular 500, 500X, and 500L vehicles. All three special edition versions feature 'Hey Google' branding and the latest version of the tech giant's voice assistant. Owners of the new 'Hey Google' Fiat 500 special edition cars will be able to interact with them remotely using their smartphone or the Nest Hub, which is one of the best smart displays around.

Since the new vehicles come with the Google Assistant built-in, you can check your fuel level, find the nearest service station, switch on the emergency lights, and more by saying 'Hey Google, ask My Fiat…". Needless to say, you will also be able to ask Google Assistant for directions and weather updates when you're on the road.