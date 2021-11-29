Most of the gaming discounts we're tracking right now are part of the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals, but that doesn't mean there aren't other great offers. One such standout deal is on Stadia, which you can get at an all-time low (non-bundled) price. Stadia Premiere Edition is currently available for $22 at Google, meaning you can save $58 (or over 70%) on Google's game streaming platform.

This is just a no-brainer move for anyone interested in trying out Stadia but who didn't want to pay full price. Even if you haven't been extremely interested, this kind of low price means you can check out Stadia with very little risk. Stadia Premiere Edition includes the Chromecast, so you're all set; no other purchases required. Stadia uses streaming tech with your TV or other devices, so there's no fretting about setting up a console like a PS5 and installing games.

There's other things you can do with your Stadia controller, such as using it on your PC with Steam or with Xbox Cloud Gaming, so even if you don't end up liking the service, it's still an incredibly cheap controller you can use for other things.

$58 off Stadia

Stadia Premiere Edition Stadia is a gaming platform based around streaming, not bothering with a console. Save a ton of cash by grabbing Stadia Premiere Edition at a discount right now, so you can try out Stadia's streaming technology for yourself. Even if you decide not to continue with Stadia, you've nabbed a cheap controller with plenty of other uses. $22 at Google

Given how aggressive this Cyber Monday discount is, we wouldn't expect to see Stadia Premiere Edition on sale like this again anytime soon. Even if you just want it for the controller, we'd recommend buying soon because there's no telling when stock will run out, and this deal will be unavailable.