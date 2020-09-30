What you need to know
- The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 are here now and voting is live.
- There are 18 categories, with eight games nominated per category.
- There's also two new categories this year: Best Family Game and Best Gaming Community.
The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 are here. Hosted by Gamesradar, the 38th awards are here to celebrate the accomplishments of games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more.
There's 18 different categories to vote in, with eight games per category except in the Most Wanted category, which has 12 different games to vote for: Hitman 3, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Halo Infinite, Resident Evil 8: Village, Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West, Kerbal Space Program 2, Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, God of War: Ragnarok, Starfield and The Medium.
Two new categories have been added this year: Best Family Game and Best Gaming Community. If you're interested in casting your ballot for these different titles, the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 voting is now live. Voting will close on November 2, 2020 so be sure to get your votes in before then.
Here's the full list of categories for the 38th Golden Joystick Awards:
- Best Audio
- Best Gaming Community
- Best Family Game
- Best Game Expansion
- Best Gaming Hardware
- Best Indie Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Storytelling
- Best Visual Design
- Best Esports Game of the Year
- Mobile Game of the Year
- Nintendo Game of the Year
- PC Game of the Year
- PlayStation Game of the Year
- Xbox Game of the Year
- Still Playing
- Studio of the Year
- Most Wanted
Now go vote!
