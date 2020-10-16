VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends 1.1 update is now available, adds co-op mode and more

New features for new and returning players alike.
Zachary Boddy

Ghost Of Tsushima Legends ImageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Ghost of Tsushima is a PS4 exclusive Samurai-them-up that garnered solid reviews and a ton of fans.
  • The game is now releasing its Legends update worldwide, which adds a new co-op mode.
  • Players who finished the game can also return for New Game+, which adds additional features to the base game.
  • The 1.1 update is rolling out to everyone for free, right now.

Ghost of Tsushima is bound to make a lot of fans happy today with the release of its 1.1 version update, also known as Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The update adds a new multiplayer co-op mode as well as a New Game+ mode, which adds more features to the base game for players seeking to go through and complete the game a second time. The update is rolling out to everyone worldwide today, and is completely free to download and play, which is always great to see.

The online multiplayer includes four different classes with different attributes and abilities, that can be used in either two-player co-op missions or four-player survival modes, with more coming later on. With New Game+, players will be able to find new ways to customize their armor and their horse, and making easier than ever to manage loadouts.

In our Ghost of Tsushima review we concluded that the game is a great end to the PS4-era, even if the game isn't entirely perfect. If you're looking to the future with the PS5, Ghost of Tsushima is getting an automatic upgrade with next-gen hardware, using Game Boost to double the frame rate to 60fps.

