Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is almost here and many players are getting ready for launch. While those who have preordered the standard edition will be waiting until October 4 to play, anyone getting the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition can start playing on October 1. For specific launch times, Ubisoft has released a helpful infographic, sharing exactly when players can jump in.

In the Americas, on console and the PC version through the Uplay, Ghost: Recon Breakpoint is playable at 00:00 hours, or midnight on September 30. If you're playing on PC through the Epic Games Store, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as it is set to go live on 11:00 a.m. EST. This is the same time for those playing on console or PC through Uplay in Europe, the Middle East and Oceania.

For more information on the game, you can check out the list of accessibility options and features that Ubisoft that has shared. You can also take a look at the extensive post-launch plans that are currently in place, meaning players have tons of different content to look forward to once they finish the main storyline and endgame content that the game ships with.