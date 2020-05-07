Right now at BuyDig, you can buy a Google Nest Hub and Nest Hello video doorbell bundle for just $229. Considering that's the price of the doorbell alone, you're essentially getting Google's smart display thrown in for free. The Hub is valued at $129, or $79 on sale right now, so this is an incredible deal if you're in the market for some Google-based samrt home products like this. Shipping is free. Chalk and Charcoal color options are available, too.

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is a smart purchase for any homeowner. This video doorbell connects to your Wi-Fi network at home so you can view its live video feed using the Nest app on your smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. The app will send you alerts and let you speak with visitors at your door, and its motion and sound alerts can even notify you if someone's arrived before they ring your doorbell.

It's equipped with 850nm infrared LEDs for clear night vision, and there's also a feature that lets you respond to visitors with pre-recorded messages if you're too busy to answer yourself. A mounting kit is included, but the doorbell does require that you already have a wired doorbell installed at home to switch out. We gave it a perfect 5-star rating if you'd like to take a look at an in-depth review.

Google's Nest Hub line features the only first-party Google home devices with screens, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. The Hub in this bundle is the 7-inch model equipped with a touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings.

The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. It's also a good pick for streaming music. Of course, it can also control your smart home devices, like the video doorbell you're getting today.

We've also got a handy guide on how to set up your Nest Hub with your Nest Hello doorbell which you'll want to check out after you've placed your order.